Melania Trump feeds baby elephants as Kenya visit begins

U.S. first lady Melania Trump, right in the background, is accompanied by Kenya's first lady Margaret Kenyatta, as she watches baby elephants being fed milk by bottle, at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Mrs. Trump is visiting Africa on her first big solo international trip, aiming to make child well-being the focus of a five-day, four-country tour. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, Pool) (Ben Curtis)