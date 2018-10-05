Montana governor visits Montgomery elementary school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montana is a long way from Alabama, but that didn’t stop Gov. Steve Bullock from making a trip to Montgomery for an elementary school visit Friday morning.
Bullock and other Montanta lawmakers visited Pintlala Elementary School to see firsthand its early childhood program.
“We met with other legislators and policymakers here, and business folks,” Bullock said outside the school, “to see why are, why has Alabama recognized important investment that you’re making for workforce for the future? And we’re down here, more or less, to learn from the good stuff happening here.”
Alabama’s Pre-Kindergarten program is recognized as the best in the nation.
