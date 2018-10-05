Muslims pray for strength in quake-hit Indonesian city

A boy is teary-eyed as he joins during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Aaron Favila)
October 5, 2018 at 4:12 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 5:02 AM

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of Muslim survivors in the Indonesian city of Palu gathered at shattered mosques for Friday prayers, seeking strength to rebuild their lives a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,500 people.

Men with skull caps sat on prayer mats in an open field outside the damaged Agung Mosque in Palu, some weeping openly as they reflected on their losses and prayed for their loved ones.

A regular worshipper, Abu Shamsuddin, said he was at a loss for words to describe the horrifying moment when the disasters struck. He said he is clinging to his faith to overcome his grief after one of his sons perished.

"Praise to Allah, one of my sons who worked in a bank was called by Allah. He was buried the day after. I hope my dead son has gone to heaven because he was in the middle of praying. Allah willing, heaven for him. I have faith in that," he said.

Others braved the scorching sun as they listed to the mosque's imam exhorting them to be courageous.

A man cries during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Hundreds more, including women, gathered at the Talise beach in Palu where the tsunami struck to pray.

A man cries during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

The national disaster agency said the confirmed death toll from last Friday's 7.5 magnitude earthquake that spawned a tsunami has risen slightly to 1,571.

Evacuees pray near tents outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Volunteers earlier Friday buried more victims in a mass grave after ambulances brought the first group of six remains. One of the volunteers, 48-year-old Asep Junaedi, said 643 people had been buried in the grave so far.

Evacuees pray near tents outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a briefing in Jakarta that the search will continue for hundreds more still missing and buried in deep mud and debris from collapsed houses and buildings.

Evacuees offer Friday prayer in a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

But hopes are dim for any survivors.

Evacuees perform Friday prayer in a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Frustrated French rescuers early Friday resumed their search at the Mercure Hotel in Palu but failed to detect the possible sign of life that was picked up by their sensors a day earlier. The sensors can identify breathing and heartbeats, but gas leaks and other factors can result in false positives.

An evacuee prays inside her tent near a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

"We are perplexed and frustrated mostly. We strongly believed in it yesterday. Now we have nothing at all. ... We tried everything and have no response," said Philippe Besson, president of the International Emergency Firefighters team.

A man looks at a mosque that is isolated by water after its bridge was broken due to the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Local rescuers were continuing to dig at the collapsed four-star hotel. The French rescuers said on their Facebook page that 40 people including six workers are missing from the hotel.

An evacuee and his son stand near his tent after Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Oct. 5, 2018.

Thousands of others have been injured and more than 70,000 evacuated to shelters and makeshift tents that have sprouted across Palu, the provincial capital of Sulawesi island where most deaths occurred, and its surrounding areas. After days of initial chaos and looting by desperate survivors, some stability has returned to Palu with some shops reopened and electricity restored in some parts of the city.

People leave after Friday prayer at a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Nugroho said some 67,000 military and police personnel have been deployed to the disaster areas to ensure law and order, as well as to accelerate distribution of aid to survivors in outlying areas. Ships and more than two dozen military transport planes, including ones from Japan, New Zealand and India, have arrived in Palu carrying hundreds of tons of food and badly needed supplies and heavy equipment.

Evacuees check used clothes outside tents after their homes were destroyed by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Officials have listed tents, water treatment equipment, electric generators and disinfectants to fog campsite areas to prevent disease as immediate needs.

A child takes an item in front of a wall with the writing which reads " Help us Mr. President " amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.

Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, who arrived Friday in Palu to assess the situation, said it will take at least two years to reconstruct the disaster zone.

A message is written on the door of a house damaged by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.