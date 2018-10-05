Opelika police release surveillance photos in identity theft case

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of identity theft.
The suspect reportedly used the victim’s personal information to open a credit card account at Best Buy and made multiple purchases on Oct. 1.
The female suspect was wearing a green dress and sandals and is approximately 30-40 years old.
She is also described as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.
If you have information on this suspect, you are asked to call the OPD Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
