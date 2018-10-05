Pedestrian struck in Wednesday night crash dies

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night on West South Boulevard died Friday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Donny Hawkins, 64, of Centre, was suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck in the 900 block of West South Boulevard. Police said Hawkins succumbed to his injuries at Baptist Medical Center South.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.
Police said they do not anticipate any charges as the investigation is ongoing.
