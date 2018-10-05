Police: DNA links 3 deaths to serial killer who died in 1999

Brashers killed Genevieve Zitricki of Greenville, South Carolina, in 1990. She was beaten and strangled in her bathtub, authorities said. The year after he raped the Tennessee girl, Brashers killed Sherri Scherer and her 12-year-old daughter, Megan, in their home in Portageville, which is in the same corner of Missouri and about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis. He also sexually assaulted Megan, they said.