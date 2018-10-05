Probe of disease outbreak ongoing at Alabama prison

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to investigate after symptoms of a disease were found among inmates at a prison facility in Barbour County.
The ADPH is working in collaboration with the Alabama Department of Corrections after an alert was sent Tuesday to healthcare providers describing signs and symptoms of invasive pneumococcal disease, or IPD, among inmates at Ventress Correctional Facility.
The ADPH reported Friday that there has yet to be a lab-confirmed case of IPD.
In response to the reports, the ADPH recommended that anyone with a suspected case of IPD receive diagnostic testing. The alert was distributed to Barbour, Dale, Houston, and Pike County - all places where there the majority of Ventress Correctional Facility personnel live.
According to the ADPH, those who have shared close quarters or prolonged contact with inmates or personnel should seek care if they begin to experience any symptoms or signs of IPD.
Symptoms include fever, chills, stiff neck, headache, sensitivity to light, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe respiratory symptoms.
The ADPH said outside visitors to the Ventress facility are at a low risk of being exposed.
The ADPH said based on testing, it’s believed the outbreak was caused by a strain of S. pneumoniae that the PPV23 vaccine provides protection against.
A website was created to provide updates regarding the outbreak investigation. It also provides information to share resources related to testing, diagnosis and treatment of IPD.
