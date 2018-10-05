Sheriff: Inmate leads high-speed chase in stolen Macon County truck

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections inmate is in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen Macon County truck, according to Sheriff Andre Brunson.
Brunson said the inmate from Red Eagle Community Work Center was patching pot holes around 10 a.m. on County Road 79 when he jumped into a Macon County Road & Bridge F-350 dually flatbed and took off.
The inmate led deputies and state troopers on a chase for about 45 minutes from County Road 79 to County Road 26, down Highway 80 to Shorter and back up Interstate 85 past Exit 42.
State troopers put out spikes and punctured one of the truck’s tires on I-85 near the rest area at mile marker 44. The inmate was taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed it is assisting the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.
