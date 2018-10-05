Sizzling into the weekend

It’s more of the same as the heat train rolls on. Abundant sunshine will drive high temperatures into the lower 90s this afternoon, well above average for this time of year. Skies will remain sunny with very warm conditions persisting into our weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will remain in the lower 90s. Temperatures will gradually trend downward next week with highs trickling into the upper 80s with a few showers around. The greatest opportunity for change may come later next week as deep tropical moisture gets involved, increasing rain chances and limiting highs further. It’s possible there could be a tropical system involved. Too early to know those details, but the moisture alone would finally offer change.