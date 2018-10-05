Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A teenage boy is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting Friday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Details are limited, but MPD spokesman Sgt. David Hicks said police and fire medics responded to a report of a person shot shortly before 3 p.m.
First responders found the victim in the 5800 block of Eagle Circle. The unnamed male was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The shooting remains under investigation. There’s no available information on a possible motive or suspect/s at this time.
