Tenda Chick closes in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s official: Tenda Chick closed on Atlanta Highway as of Friday afternoon.
Signs posted on the building’s windows and doors indicate Tenda Chick’s closing. The notices, posted by the Alabama Department of Revenue, say Tenda Chick was forced to shut down because they failed to pay taxes. They, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, padlocked and closed the business, according to Capt. George Beaudry of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
