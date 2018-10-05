Troy rolls to fifth win in a row

TROY, AL (WSFA) - That’s five in a row now for the Troy Trojans. Neal Brown’s Trojans (5-1, 3-0) answered on a short week, defeating Georgia State (2-4, 1-1) 37-20 in a Thursday night game.
The win puts Troy at 3-0 in the conference and gives the Trojans their second win against an Eastern division team.
If there was a bad thing to come out of tonight’s win- and it’s unsure of how bad that thing is - is starting quarterback Kaleb Barker’s injury.
Barker exited the game late in the second quarter with an injury and would not return. Before his injury though, he was lights out.
Barker accumulated a career-high 111 rushing yards - 75 coming on the game’s first play from scrimmage - and was 9 of 10 passing for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
Barker had helped the Trojans build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and then a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
A pair of Smiths picked up for Barker in the second half. B.J. and Sawyer Smith helped carry the offense the remaining 30 minutes.
B.J. Smith finished with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His night was capped off with a long 78-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Troy a 37-12 lead.
Sawyer Smith racked up 56 yards rushing and dropped a beautiful pass into the arms of wide receiver Damion Willis for a 41-yard touchdown in the second half.
Troy’s defense entered Thursday’s game top 10 in the nation in turnovers forced. Coming into Thursday, the Trojans had forced 11 turnovers, good enough for seventh in the country. The defense tallied two more turnovers - both fumble recoveries - in its continued dominance.
The Trojans put up 554 yards of offense in the win, but the concern certainly shifts to Barker.
If there’s a positive, it’s that time is on the side for Brown and his team should Barker’s injury turn out to not be serious. Troy doesn’t play again until Oct. 13. The Trojans will be on the road for a date with Liberty in Troy’s final non-conference game of the season. The two will kick things off at 1 p.m.
