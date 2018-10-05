Alabama offense keeps rolling, defense struggles in 65-31 win

Arkansas (1-5) showed its continuing signs of improving, racking up 405 yards of total offense. Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey threw for 230 yards on 25 of 39 passing and connected with Cheyenne O’Grady for two touchdowns. Storey spread the ball around the field, connecting with 10 different players. Deon Stewart had a team-leading 53 receiving yards on two receptions. O’Grady caught seven passes for 48 yards and the two scores.