Alabama offense keeps rolling, defense struggles in 65-31 win

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WBRC) - Opponents are still trying to find a way to slow Alabama’s offense.
On Saturday, the top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated Arkansas 65-31, gashing the Razorbacks for 639 total yards along the way.
Tua Tagovailoa continued to be the offense’s bright spot. The sophomore threw for 334 yards on 10 of 13 passing and added four touchdowns. Second-string quarterback Jalen Hurts added 59 yards on 4 of 5 passing.
Tagovailoa’s favorite targets continued to be Jerry Jeudy, Irv Smith Jr. and Henry Rugg III. Jeudy and Smith both had more than 100 yards receiving, respectively. Jeudy had two touchdowns, while Smith and Ruggs each had one.
The Crimson Tide were able to establish a run game Saturday, recording 246 yards on the ground. Damien Harris led the way with 111 yards on 15 carries and added two touchdowns. Damien Harris, Najee Harris and Jalen Hurts all averaged more than 8.5 yards per carry, respectively.
While the Alabama (5-0) continued ruining opponent’s defenses, the Crimson Tide defense shows causes for possible concern.
Arkansas (1-5) showed its continuing signs of improving, racking up 405 yards of total offense. Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey threw for 230 yards on 25 of 39 passing and connected with Cheyenne O’Grady for two touchdowns. Storey spread the ball around the field, connecting with 10 different players. Deon Stewart had a team-leading 53 receiving yards on two receptions. O’Grady caught seven passes for 48 yards and the two scores.
The Razorbacks rushed for 172 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Rakeem Boyd had a team-high 102 yards on the ground.
Alabama returns home next week to face Missouri at 6 p.m.
First Quarter
Alabama 7, Arkansas 0 - Tua Tagovailoa pass to Irv Smith Jr., 76 yard (14:39 left)
UA 14, Ark 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Smith Jr., 47 yards. (Fumbled and recovered in end zone by Henry Ruggs III) (10:01 left)
UA 21, Ark 0 - Josh Jacobs run, 1 yard (5:38 left)
UA 21, Ark 7 - Ty Storey pass to Cheyenne O’Grady, 8 yards (0:24 left)
Second Quarter
UA 28, Ark 7 - Tagovailoa pass to Jerry Jeudy, 42 yards (10:12 left)
UA 28, Ark 14 - Cole Kelley pass to O’Grady, 3 yards (6:09 left)
UA 34, Ark 14 - Damien Harris run, 2 yards (2:49 left, extra point missed)
UA 41, Ark 14 - Tagovailoa pass to Jeudy, 60 yards (1:38 left)
Third Quarter
UA 48, Ark 14 - Harris run, 1 yard (8:47 left)
UA 48, Ark 17 - Connor Limpert field goal, 41 yards (3:26 left)
Fourth Quarter
UA 51, Ark 17 - Joseph Bulovas field goal, 27 yards (13:37 left)
UA 58, Ark 17 - Shyheim Carter inception returned 44 yards for TD (12:15 left)
UA 58, Ark 24 - Storey pass to De’Vion Warren, 17 yards (8:58 left)
UA 65, Ark 24 - Brian Robinson Jr. run, 5 yards (1:59 left)
UA 65, Ark 31 - Kelley run, 1 yard (0:13 left)
