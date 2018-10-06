Alabama State legs out 5OT thriller

LORMAN, MS (WSFA) - The leg of Alabama State kicker Hunter Hanson will be praised over the next week after his foot delivered the game winner over Alcorn State in the fifth overtime.
The Hornets (2-3, 1-1) edged the Braves (4-2, 2-1) 28-25 on Alcorn State’s homecoming.
Donald Hill-Eley’s Alabama State squad jumped out to an electric start in the first quarter.
A 16-yard passing touchdown from KHA’Darris Davis to Joe Williams IV opened the scoring for ASU.
Then, an interception by the Hornets defense turned into an Ezra Gray 45-yard touchdown run and the Hornets were up 14-0 halfway through the opening quarter.
Then the offense went flat and Alcorn State found its rhythm.
Noah Johnson scored from 7 yards out to cut the lead to 14-7 with 3:36 to play in the first quarter.
This score held until 12:26 in the fourth, when Alcorn State pushed into the end zone again. This time, it was De’Shawn Walker from 1-yard out.
Neither team was able to score again in regulation as Alcorn State missed a game-winning field goal and the game was sent to overtime.
In the first OT, the Braves misfired on another field goal and ASU had a chance to win the game.
Alcorn’s defense held out and was able to force an interception to send things to a second overtime.
In the second overtime, ASU opened with the ball but was unable to score, but that wouldn’t burn them as Alcorn State was unable to score either.
The Braves were riddled with yet another missed field goal that would have won them the game and the two teams entered a third OT.
Alcorn’s De’Shawn Waller had had enough of the missed field goals and took matters into his own hands. Waller scored on a 22-yard run.
It was the third OT which meant Alcorn State now had to go for the two-point conversion after scoring the touchdown - no problem. The Braves got it and assumed a 22-14 lead for the time being. It was their first lead of the game.
Alabama State didn’t fold though. The Hornets rose to the occasion and matched the Braves. Michael Jefferson scored on a 6-yard pass to pull the Hornets to within two. A big two-point conversion was converted on Davis' pass completion to Tyrek Allen.
Both teams hit field goals in the fourth overtime to send things to a fifth overtime tied at 25.
In the fifth overtime, things got interesting.
Alcorn State missed yet another field goal and set up ASU’s Hanson for the big stage.
After ASU was forced to send the field goal unit out onto the field, with ice in his veins, Hanson’s kick was true.
He nailed the game-winner and helped ASU earn its second win of the season.
The Hornets will look to carry that momentum into next Saturday’s game. It’ll be a non-conference match-up with instate foe South Alabama. The game will kick from Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 4 p.m.
