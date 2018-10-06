Alzheimer’s Walk to Remember held in Dothan

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - For 26 years, the Alzheimer’s Resource Center has put on the Walk to Remember event aimed at assisting families dealing with the terrible disease.
“It is like a community-wide support group,” said Alzheimer’s Resource Center executive director Kay Jones. “Caregivers feel like they are walking this journey by themselves and when they come here, they will see the bibs and see how many people have been affected by Alzheimer’s.”
Over 92,000 families across the state are affected by Alzheimer’s or dementia, including around 10,000 in the Wiregrass area.
“I came this morning to the Alzheimer’s walk because of my dad,” said Ozark native Delores Porter.
Porter has been attending the walk the last four years and explains first-hand accounts of dealing with the disease.
“Sometimes my dad doesn’t recognize who his family members are,” said Porter. “It comes and goes. Over the years it gets a little bit worse.”
For some people who assist at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center, this disease it’s a lot closer to home.
“This is not just a cause, this is a passion for me,” said 2018 Walk to Remember chair Elaine Brackin. “My mother had Alzheimer’s for almost 11 years. She died in 2011. In her last year, my older sister Linda, who was only 62 at the time, developed frontal temporal lobe dementia. She passed away in 2016 at the young age of 68. I’m here to get the word out to families that there is a place you can come and get the information that you need.”
The Alzheimer’s Resource Center hopes to bring in around $100,000 with this year’s walk.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.