Alzheimer’s Walk to Remember held in Dothan

“This is not just a cause, this is a passion for me,” said 2018 Walk to Remember chair Elaine Brackin. “My mother had Alzheimer’s for almost 11 years. She died in 2011. In her last year, my older sister Linda, who was only 62 at the time, developed frontal temporal lobe dementia. She passed away in 2016 at the young age of 68. I’m here to get the word out to families that there is a place you can come and get the information that you need.”