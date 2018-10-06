Faulkner loses 26-22 in final minute

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Faulkner University Eagles, 3-3, lost a hard-fought 26-22 contest to Keiser University on Saturday when an Eagles pass to the end zone on the last play of the game was broken up.
The Eagles fell behind Keiser 14-0, but cut the margin to 14-7 in the second quarter with a 5-yard touchdown pass by receiver Reagan Amos to Chase Wilson.
The six points came after an impressive drive that mixed running and passing by the Eagles.
Faulkner’s Jamario Dixon hauled in a 65-yard pass from Jayce Fisher with 4:31 left in the half to cut the margin to 14-13 after the extra point was missed.
A Faulkner interception snuffed out a Keiser drive late in the first half.
Faulkner took a 16-14 lead as the first half expired on an 40-yard field goal by Alvin Renteria.
The Eagles blocked a Seahawk punt in the third quarter and started a drive inside the 10-yard line. An Eagles 18-yard field goal by Renteria made it 19-14 with about a minute left in the third quarter.
Keiser took the lead, 20-19, after scoring a touchdown on a 20-yard run.
Renteria hit a 41-yard field goal as the Eagles took a 22-20 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks answered with a touchdown in the closing minute of the game to cap a 76-yard drive.
The contest was a Mid-South Conference clash between members of the Sun Division. Faulkner is winless in the conference.
Faulkner next travels to Jacksonville, FL, to take on Edward Waters College next Saturday.
