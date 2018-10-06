Fire engulfs The Feed Lot store in Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Feed Lot Ace Hardware store in Pike Road caught fire early Saturday morning.
According to Capt. David Hughes with the Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to a fire alarm around 4:15 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene the front of the store was well involved with fire.
They requested assistance from three area fire departments.
The fire was contained, but as of 8:30 a.m. crews were still working to put out hot spots. They are still determining the damage to the store, but it’s significant, Hughes said.
Hughes said the main building with the offices was the one that burned. There was is a second building that was protected from the fire.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
The store is located at 2050 Meriwether Road. The road is closed in that area.
According to the store’s website, it has been operating since 1979. They sell feed, seed and farm supplies including crop chemicals and fertilizers. They are also an Ace Hardware dealer.
