First Alert: Sizzling weekend forecast expected

Our steak of October heat continues, but could it end soon?

Amanda - Saturday Update
By Amanda Curran | October 6, 2018 at 7:50 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 8:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The first full workweek of October featured temperatures that were well above average, and it doesn’t look like anything will be changing in time for our weekend ahead...

Just like yesterday, abundant sunshine will drive high temperatures into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, which is a good 10°+ above average for this time of year.

Our weather today is not different when compared to all last workweek.
The sky will remain sunny with only a few clouds and barely any rain to track.

By next week, we could start to see temperatures trend downward thanks to some upped rain chances; that would help keep some spots in the 80s for highs, with the greatest opportunity for change arriving later next week as deep tropical moisture gets involved.

We remain hot through the weekend with better rain chances arriving next week.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center says there could be a named tropical system as early as Sunday or Monday. While the associated showers and thunderstorms show signs of organization, the NHC says the system does not yet have a well-defined circulation. Environmental conditions are expected to become gradually more conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico while the system moves slowly northward.

