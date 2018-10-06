First Alert: Sizzling weekend forecast expected

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The first full workweek of October featured temperatures that were well above average, and it doesn’t look like anything will be changing in time for our weekend ahead...
Just like yesterday, abundant sunshine will drive high temperatures into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday, which is a good 10°+ above average for this time of year.
The sky will remain sunny with only a few clouds and barely any rain to track.
By next week, we could start to see temperatures trend downward thanks to some upped rain chances; that would help keep some spots in the 80s for highs, with the greatest opportunity for change arriving later next week as deep tropical moisture gets involved.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center says there could be a named tropical system as early as Sunday or Monday. While the associated showers and thunderstorms show signs of organization, the NHC says the system does not yet have a well-defined circulation. Environmental conditions are expected to become gradually more conducive for further development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the southern Gulf of Mexico while the system moves slowly northward.
