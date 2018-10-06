Former MasterBrand Cabinet workers eligible for additional benefits

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Former MasterBrand Cabinets workers can receive extended unemployment benefits while training for new jobs, and help with health insurance costs as part of new aid available to those who lost their jobs.
Former employees are encouraged to attend meetings to be held on Oct. 11, and Oct. 16 at Southern Union Community College to learn about the additional assistance, the Alabama Department of Labor said.
The agency said the help also includes money to offset the costs of moving to new jobs, funds for traveling to job interviews and training, and wage subsidies for workers 50 or older.
The meetings will take place at 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. on both days in The Science and Technology Center (Southern Room) on the campus in Opelika. The campus is located at 1701 LaFayette Parkway.
For more information about the meetings, contact Conja Merritt at the Alabama Department of Labor at 334-956-7308.
The Auburn MasterBrand plant was abruptly closed in June, affecting 445 workers.
