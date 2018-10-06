Huntingdon loses 42-13 to Maryville on the road

MARYVILLE, TN (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks are still seeking their first win after dropping a 42-13 contest to Maryville on Saturday afternoon in Tennessee.
The Scots dominated the second half, breaking open a close game at halftime.
The Hawks took a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a Chase Young 27-yard field goal, but the host team scored early in the second quarter to take a 7-3 advantage.
After a Hawk drive stalled inside the 20 late in the second quarter, Young again connected on a field goal, this time a 33-yarder, to cut the margin to 7-6.
Testifying to the closeness of the contest at intermission, both teams had eight first downs at the half with the Hawks outgaining Maryville 155 to 140 total yards.
The second half started with Maryville recovering the ball after a short kickoff to the Hawks. The Scots took advantage of a short field by scoring a touchdown and taking a 14-6 lead.
A Hawk drive into Scot territory ended in an interception near the 10-yard line.
Maryville then punched the ball in on the ground to finish a long drive, making the score 21-6 with just more than a minute remaining in the third quarter.
After another Scot touchdown made it 28-6, the Hawks responded with their first touchdown of the day when quarterback Michael Lambert connected with C.J. Pugh on a 25-yard pass with 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter, making the score 28-13.
But Maryville notched two touchdowns on a 59-yard pass and 36-yard run, eliminating any Hawk hopes.
Brevard entered its game with Methodist today still seeking its first win in three outings. Brevard lost to Maryville by a score of 29-3 on Sept. 29.
Huntingdon next hosts Brevard College on Oct. 13 in a 1 p.m. USA South clash.
