One Place Family Justice Center sees spike in calls

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - According a tweet from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), the National Sexual Assault Hotline saw a 147 percent spike during Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate hearing last Thursday.
In Montgomery the One Place Family Justice Center has received a lot more calls than usual.
“I can tell you that we have seen probably a 25 percent increase," said One Place Family Justice Center Executive Director Kaye Harris.
Harris and her staff saw the spike last Thursday when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford testified about allegations that supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago.
“I think it was incredibly triggering for survivors of sexual assault,” said Harris.
Harris said some of the callers were compelled to talk about what happened to them.
“Some people have revealed to us that they have been carrying this burden for years and years and they never told anyone,” said Harris.
Advocates say in many instances it is a combination of trauma and fear that keeps victims from speaking out.
“They are traumatized and afraid. Often time the very first thing a sexual assault victim will say to an advocate is what did I do to cause this. As if it was some how their fault. What I would say to those victims is it is never your fault. It is the fault of the person who attacked you,” said Harris.
Harris points out no matter if the sexual assault happened recently or years ago there are still resources available at the One Place Family Justice Center and its community partners.
“That experience is something that never leaves you. Unless you reach out and learn to manage that trauma it can make you physically and emotionally sick," said Harris. "I am hopeful for the future that with more people speaking up and speaking out we can change this culture.”
Last year the One Place Family Justice Center saw 800 sexual assault victims on site.
If you are a victim of sexual assault you can call the S.T.A.R. Crisis Line at 334-213-1227.
