Tuskegee falls in triple overtime in 83rd annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic

COLUMBUS, GA (WSFA) - Heartbreaker. That’s the one word that describes the 83rd Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic for the Golden Tigers of Tuskegee. Morehouse (6-0, 2-0) remains undefeated on the season after beating Tuskegee (3-3, 1-1) 30-24 in a triple-overtime affair.
The Golden Tigers were sitting high three-and-a-half quarters into the game. Justice Owens had tallied two rushing scores, the second of which had given Tuskegee a 17-10 lead in the third quarter.
The Golden Tigers were up 17-10 with six minuted to play in the game when the Maroon Tigers of Morehouse began their pivotal drive.
In 4:43, Morehouse drove 52 yards in nine plays to even the score. A Frank Bailey Jr. pass to Tremell Gooden tied things at 17 with 1:33 to play in regulation.
The Golden Tigers were unable to make anything of the remaining time left and to overtime the game went.
Morehouse opened the first overtime with the ball. The Maroon Tigers weren’t able to do much and were forced to kick a field goal. That field goal was missed, which meant Tuskegee could win with either a field goal or touchdown.
Events went the same way for Tuskegee. Unable to put points on the board, the two teams were now headed to a second overtime.
Tuskegee opened with the ball in the second overtime and punched it into the end zone. It was Javvarius Cheatham on the reverse to put the Golden Tigers ahead 24-17 after the extra point.
In a rivalry game like the 83rd meeting between Tuskegee and Morehouse, as well as it being an SIAC conference game, there was more that was bound to happen.
Morehouse entered undefeated and wanted to keep that alive. The Maroon Tigers did just that when they got their shot with the ball.
Santo Dunn gashed 16 yards up the middle and in for six. The extra point evened the score at 24 and the third overtime approached.
The third overtime meant that any team that scored a touchdown had to go for a two-point conversion.
Morehouse opened the period with the ball and wasted no time scoring. In four plays, it was Dunn again who put points on the board for the Maroon Tigers. This time from 14 yards out, but the two-point try failed.
Tuskegee still had a chance.
The Golden Tigers were stopped though. It was only a 9-yard drive that ended in four plays. The Golden Tigers' Justice Owens was stuffed on a 4th and 1 rush and the Morehouse Maroon Tigers were the 83rd annual Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic champions.
The Golden Tigers will look to collect themselves on the road at Fort Valley State next Saturday. The two teams will kick things off at 5 p.m.
