Auburn trails Mississippi State at halftime

STARKVILLE, MS (WSFA) - The No. 8 Auburn Tigers are trailing Mississippi State 13-3 at halftime.
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald bulldozed his way into the end zone as time expired in the first half to put his team up by 10.
The Auburn offense - like many games this season - has been unable to get going in the first half.
Anders Carlson nailed a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter but those have accounted for the only points.
Miscues including Jarrett Stidham overthrowing a wide-open receiver and Ryan Davis fumbling a punt have hindered Auburn’s offensive success as well.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.