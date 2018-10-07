Auburn trails Mississippi State at halftime

Auburn trails Mississippi State at halftime
By Jahmal Kennedy | October 6, 2018 at 8:09 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 8:09 PM

STARKVILLE, MS (WSFA) - The No. 8 Auburn Tigers are trailing Mississippi State 13-3 at halftime.

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald bulldozed his way into the end zone as time expired in the first half to put his team up by 10.

The Auburn offense - like many games this season - has been unable to get going in the first half.

Anders Carlson nailed a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter but those have accounted for the only points.

Miscues including Jarrett Stidham overthrowing a wide-open receiver and Ryan Davis fumbling a punt have hindered Auburn’s offensive success as well.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.