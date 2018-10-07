City-wide pumpkin patch getting people in fall mood

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - On Sunday afternoon, the lot beside Heritage Baptist Church on Perry Hill Road turned into a pumpkin patch.
“Awesome! This is a great event,” said Carol Thomas as she took in the scenery.
The event was put on by Heritage Baptist Church in an effort to bring the community together.
“We decided to throw a party and invite the whole city to come," said Teman Knight, a pastor at Heritage Baptist Church. “We’ve got pony rides, a petting zoo for the kids and inflatables.”
They were also giving away free pumpkins to children under the age of 12.
Amy Tyner brought her two children to the pumpkin patch.
“In this day and time, you know you have to be really careful where you go and where you take your children. This is just a fun time," Tyner said.
There were also activities for the kids at heart.
“We’ve got large over-sized long games for the adults and families, and food trucks from around the city that are here, and of course live music on our stage and we’re just having a party and wanted everyone to come," Knight said.
To Knight, the pumpkin patch was a success and he was happy to see the community come together.
“We want to reach this whole River Region with the gospel and to do that we know we have to show his love and kindness to everyone we have the opportunity to," Knight said.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.