Crash on I-65 NB near Hope Hull; 1 lane shut down

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The left lane of Interstate 65 northbound is shut down near Hope Hull due to a two-vehicle crash, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to the sheriff’s office, the crash is between mile markers 161 and 162. There are emergency vehicles on hand.
Traffic maps show traffic is slow and backed up for several miles.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there were no injuries as a result of the crash.
