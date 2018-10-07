Eufaula police looking for missing 68-year-old woman

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old woman.
Minnie Lee Hill was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 6.
She may also be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment.
Hill was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark shirt.
She may be traveling in a 2011 bronze Kia Optima with an Alabama license plate.
She is 5′5″ tall and approximately 180 pounds.
If you have any information on Hill’s location, you are asked to call EPD at (334) 687-1200.
