The Family Sunshine Center launches iCare Campaign

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To mark this month the Family Sunshine Center is challenging businesses to participate in the new iCare campaign.
The new initiative is a unique campaign designed to raise awareness about domestic violence while also raising funds to support services. The campaign targets the business community to help drive widespread community awareness about domestic violence. 50 businesses have already made the decision to participate.
Those who decide to take part will receive iCare Tool Kit. The kit has materials to share with the public, including posters, stickers, and black eye stickers. Awareness and fundraising activities occur throughout the month, with the event culminating on Friday, Oct. 26 with employees of participating businesses wearing a symbolic “black eye” sticker and lapel sticker that says, “Ask Me Why I Care.”
“You can imagine the volume we are talking about and the initiative of having that many people wearing those ‘black eye’ stickers. Folks will be able to tell you why they care about addressing domestic violence in the community, how they can help, what the resources are, and let them know about the Family Sunshine Center," said Tisha Rhodes with the Family Sunshine Center.
No workplace or employer is immune from the impact of domestic violence. 1 out of 3 women and 1 in 7 men will experience domestic violence at some point during their lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 10 million women and men in the U.S. suffer physical violence each year at the hands of an intimate partner.
The CDC reports that domestic violence costs the U.S. between $8.3 and $12 billion annually. The CDC also estimates that up to eight million days of paid work are lost each year due to domestic violence. The direct cost of medical treatment for battered women is estimated to be $1.8 billion annually.
iCare gives employers the opportunity to provide education about domestic violence, the risk factors and signs, and where victims can go for help, which will likely create a positive impact for your business.
The Family Sunshine Center’s goal is 200 business partners to partner with them by the end of the month.
Call The Family Sunshine Center at 334-206-2100 for more information.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.