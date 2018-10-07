First Alert: Monitoring Tropical Depression Fourteen

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As of 7am, Tropical Depression Fourteen (TD 14) has formed and will likely gain strength over the next 24 hours. That will allow this system to turn into Tropical Storm Michael.
As of Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports this depression is moving toward the north at a pace of roughly 3 mph, and this same general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the center will move through the Yucatan Channel Monday morning and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are currently near 35 mph with higher gusts.
The latest updated guidance from NHC shows signs of some strengthening is forecast during the next several days, with the depression expected to become a tropical storm later today; from their, it could potentially become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday.
Impacts: Heavy rain and gusty wind are likely in southeast Alabama, especially the Wiregrass, Wednesday into Wednesday night. 2-5″ + inches of rain possible, with isolated flooding a potential issue as well. Also worth mentioning, while strong wind and isolated tornadoes are also possible, but it’s too early to throw specific numbers out just yet.
Until we see this tropical system move closer to our area, we will be in for yet another hot afternoon! Our Sunday forecast features tons of sunshine combined with minimal rain chances; that will keep temperatures well above average for this time of year.
We will likely make it to either side of 90° for highs today, but then change finally starts to appear in our forecast.
By next week, we will likely see a huge drop in temperature while rain chances are on the rise.
Some spots will max out in the low 80s for highs, with the greatest opportunity for change arriving during the middle to later half of next week as deep tropical moisture gets involved.
