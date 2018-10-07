Florida gas station: Microwave is to warm food, not urine

View this post on Instagram

Here at OnlyinDuval we take pride in warning our town about events that could save your life as well as saving yourself from puking. You’re welcome #OnlyinDuval #MicrowaveSafety #YouCanHeatUpFood #ButNotYourUrine #UrineInBIGTROUBLEIfYouDoThis #UrineNotGonnaBelieveThis #UrineDuval #oidstreetteam @amester_duval #igersjax #DTWD #WetDreamsAreMadeOfThis #Duuuval 🚨💦🚨💦🚨💦 OnlyinDuval.com Don’t forget to vote for us and win a chance at $500 Folioweekly.com/bestofjax