Junior League Holiday Market begins Oct. 10

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 30th Annual Holiday Market presented by the Junior League of Montgomery begins Oct. 10 with a preview party, followed by three days of shopping at the Montgomery Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The Market helps the Junior League give about $100,000 to River Region non-profits each year, the group said. The funds combine with about 20,000 hours of volunteer services from Junior League members to impact the River Region. The organization is celebrating its work through the initiative #JLMGivesBack.
The Prancer's Preview Party kicks off the gathering that will feature more than 100 merchants from across America, the Junior League said.
Tickets to the Market are $10 at the door, and senior citizens and military members will be admitted for $5. Doors open at 9 a.m., and close at 9 p.m. Oct. 11-12, and are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Tickets to the preview party on Wednesday are $40, and include food, drinks, and live music. The party begins at 6 p.m., and ends at 9 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa takes place on Oct. 13, and tickets cost $20.
Sponsors of the Market include Alabama Power, Rheem, Wind Creek Hospitality, Baptist Health, BCBS of Alabama, River Bank and Trust, Jackson Thornton, ServisFirst Bank, McConnell Honda and ITEC.
The Junior League of Montgomery includes about 800 members. The Market has helped the League give more than $1 million to community organizations during the past decade, the group said.
