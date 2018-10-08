Alabama governor issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency Monday afternoon. The declaration was issued in anticipation of the damage Hurricane Michael could cause.
The declaration went into effect at 3 p.m.
The State of Emergency activates the Alabama Emergency Operations Plan.
“Alabama is once again in the path of a hurricane, but I know Alabamians will once again come together and be prepared for whatever Michael may bring,” said Ivey. “On the state level we are prepared, now is the time for residents in south Alabama to review your emergency preparedness plans and also get prepared.”
The National Hurricane Center suggests landfall will occur along the Florida Panhandle sometime Wednesday as a potential major hurricane, meaning it could be a Category 3 by then.
Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for south Alabama in advance of Michael and any westward shift in forecast track would dramatically increase impacts in central Alabama.
You can text “ALALERT” to 888777 to receive information for Hurricane Michael from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
