The latest on TS Michael and its Alabama impact

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tropical Storm Michael rapidly intensified overnight and currently sits very close to being upgraded to hurricane status. Maximum sustained winds are at 70 mph with the official forecast calling for strengthening to a 110 mph CAT 2 hurricane prior to landfall Wednesday.
The structure of Michael has improved dramatically overnight, remarkably so in the face of moderate wind shear. Most computer models continue to quickly intensify this storm over warm waters and slightly more favorable shear conditions over the Gulf.
Monday will be a critical day for ironing out track and intensity issues currently in place. It appears imminent Michael will become a hurricane. There is a reasonable chance it could become a major hurricane (CAT 3+) given the conditions ahead.
Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for south Alabama and Hurricane Watches are up along the coast of the Florida Panhandle.
The eventual track of Michael is of great interest to Alabama. We remain on the western edge of the cone of uncertainty with the center line running from roughly just west of Apalachicola toward the SE tip of the Alabama/Georgia border. Such a track could result in hurricane conditions Wednesday across the Wiregrass.
A shift to the east would further limit our local impacts. A shift to the west would make this a much bigger deal for much of the viewing area.
Any additional westward shift in track opens the door for stronger winds and more rain to spread inland into Alabama. While this solution is not widely predicted by computer models, it remains an outside option we must consider as local impacts would be significant.
We suggest all of you pay close attention to forecast changes in the coming 48 hours, particularly if you live in the Wiregrass of southeast Alabama.
Wednesday landfall is the current consensus. Start entertaining the possibility of hurricane conditions affecting southeast parts of the state.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.