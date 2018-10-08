Alabama National Fair 2018 a success

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The curtain’s about to fall on the greatest carnival on the planet.
“It’s been a great run and great crowds," said Alabama National Fair General Manager Randy Stephenson.
Stephenson couldn’t be more pleased with how the last 11 days have gone. No ride issues, no problems with security.
“We wand, we scan, so everybody feels great about that. We thought we’d have some push back but everybody loved the fact we’re doing that," said Stephenson.
“We’ve been coming since we were children and this is what we like to do," said Amy Hooks.
“I would like to buy a wristband," said Hooks' grandson at the ticket gate.
It’s one last hurrah and a local family took one last photo with a snow-white tiger safely in his cage.
Kristy Jolly’s niece had a ‘jolly’ good time bouncing up and down.
“I like the exhibits and the paintings. I brought my niece to have some fun today," said Jolly.
On day one of the fair, Stephenson had hoped 200,000 fair patrons would turn out over 11 days. He said they’re close to being on target.
“We’re going to be close to that. We’ve had great crowds," said Stephenson.
In fact, food vendors ran out of food and had to order some more for the last day. This year’s fair will soon be in the books but they’re already planning for next year.
The only hiccup to speak of was the heat.
“The weather’s been great but dry. The crowds came later in the day," said Stephenson.
Jolly and Hooks were happy along with the man who oversaw it all along with hundreds of volunteers, fun and games shared by nearly 200,000.
The gates close at 9 p.m. Monday.
