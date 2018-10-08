Cullman man charged in wreck that killed state lawmaker’s daughter dies in separate car crash

Cullman, AL (WBRC) A single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning killed a Cullman man who had been charged in a separate deadly crash that killed the head volleyball coach at Mortimer Jordan High School.
Brandon Adam Hamm, 33, was injured around 4 a.m. Sunday when the 2003 Acura MDX he was driving left the road on Cullman County 1212 and hit a tree. State Troopers say Hamm was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. He died Monday morning due to his injuries.
A Cullman County grand jury in May indicted Brandon Hamm on a charge of manslaughter following the February wreck that killed 31-year-old Kelsey Treadaway. She is the daughter of State Representative Allen Treadaway, of Morris.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Treadaway was traveling on I-65 at mile marker 304 near Good Hope when her vehicle was struck from behind by Hamm’s vehicle.
Mortimer Jordan social studies teacher Shawn Maze was in the vehicle with Treadaway. He was badly injured.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.