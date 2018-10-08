End of Life Planning Should Happen Now

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s not something many people want to talk about. But avoiding it can lead to major problems down the road. Have you talked to your loved ones about your wishes when you die? For Lila Day, not having this information caused all kinds of issues. She took her husband to the doctor for a foot operation.
“Probably 10 minutes later they were doing CPR,” said Day.
Her husband died that day. That’s when she realized they never had some important conversations.
“Have you ever considered if you die today- who knows your passwords to every bill you pay, how often you pay it or where your titles are for your bills for your houses or your cars?” said Hospice Clinical Manager Karin Ricker. “You’re not actually having these conversations and what we’ve really struggled with as a culture is that we fail to have these conversations until it’s way too late.”
Ricker said no matter what your age, it’s never too soon to do some “end of life” planning.
"So many people end up dying in the intensive care unit hooked up to ventilators, hooked up to tubes and IVs and if you had asked them five or ten years ago - that's not what they wanted," said Ricker.
So Lila Day is making sure this doesn’t happen to her family, especially if she gets to a point where she can’t speak for herself.
"I didn't want my kids to have to figure it out like I did,” said Day. “I wanted to make it easy on them. I have it all documented. She knows where all my papers and everything."
