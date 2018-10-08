FIRST ALERT: TS Michael expected to become hurricane Monday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Tropical Storm Michael has intensified overnight and now has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Michael will likely become a hurricane later today.
The National Hurricane Center suggests landfall will occur along the Florida Panhandle sometime Wednesday as a 110 mph hurricane.
Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for south Alabama in advance of Michael and any westward shift in forecast track would dramatically increase our local impacts.
In the meantime, warm weather continues to dominate today with highs into the upper 80s. Tomorrow is similar.
Rain chances start ramping up Wednesday in advance of Michael.
It is important to stay up to date on the latest as slight deviations in the forecast can have large implications on how our weather plays out.
A detailed blog discussion will be available later this morning as we filter through new data.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.