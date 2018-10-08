Gas prices continue climbing across the country

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you drive a vehicle, you’ve certainly noticed it’s getting more expensive to keep it on the road. Gas prices are on the rise, and Alabama is among the states were it’s climbing the quickest.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas climbed three cents over the last week to $2.91. All but seven states are seeing more expensive prices.
Alabama’s average cost is $2.64 per gallon, but over the last week the price climbed by an average of five cents, the 10th fastest climb in the country.
Still, Alabama and the Southeastern region of the nation continue to see the cheapest prices with six states on the list for the lowest prices.
So what’s causing the price to climb?
AAA says crude oil prices have gone up over concerns about global crude supply as well as geopolitical tensions that include possible sanctions against Iran as well as worries over an unstable Venezuelan economy.
Hawaii continues to have the most expensive gas at $3.84 per gallon while South Carolina and Mississippi tie for the cheapest tank as $2.61 per gallon.
Gas prices are up six cents from this time a month ago and 41 cents from a year ago.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.