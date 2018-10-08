Homewood Halloween decoration taken down after social media outrage

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Thousands of people were shocked and outraged on social media because of a Halloween decoration outside a house in Homewood.
Many called it racist, but we spoke with the homeowner who put it up, and he said that was never his intention.
The homeowner, Marc, who did not want to give his full name, said he didn’t think twice about the decoration when he and his son put it in their front yard about a week ago.
But after seeing the social media outrage, he took it down and now he’s apologizing.
For Marc’s family, Halloween is a pretty big deal. Their front yard is covered in tombstones, skulls, spiders and other Halloween decorations.
“We put it out so people can walk up and say it’s scary or get scared by a jumping spider," said Marc. "You know, if you’re having fun, you’re not hurting anybody.”
But the fun Marc and his 11-year-old son had while decorating the front lawn ended quickly after they saw a post spreading on social media about a decoration they had hanging up in their tree.
The post showed what many perceived as an African-American man hanging from a noose.
It read in part, “Trigger warning: Fake display of a lynching.”
The woman who posted it asked that others share the post, and to “not meet bigotry at eye level, but also let’s publicly condemn acts of racism in our beloved neighborhoods.”
But Marc said that was not his intention at all.
He said when they got the decoration, he thought it was a burned white man. He said his son put up the decoration like it was sold - with the noose.
“He doesn’t see color at all,” said Marc about his son.
But after seeing the response it got on social media, Marc decided to take it down and apologize.
“Do I see it that way now? Sure. If other people see it that way, then I’ll see it that way. I don’t see it that way, but I can respect that people see it that way,” said Marc. “In hindsight, would I have hung it knowing what I know now? No.”
Marc has reached out to the woman who posted the pictures on social media, Alexis Cumbie. We also reached out to Cumbie, who gave the following statement:
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.