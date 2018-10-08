Jury selection to begin in Montgomery pill mill case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The lone defendant in the Montgomery pill mill investigation who pleaded not guilty to federal counts is preparing for trial.
Nurse practitioner, Lillian Akwuba, who worked alongside Dr. Gilberto Sanchez at Family Practice is charged with 31 counts involving distribution of a controlled substance, health care fraud, and money laundering.
More than a dozen other co-defendants in this case have pleaded guilty.
Akwuba’s defense attorney, Andrew Skier has been preparing for this case for weeks.
“This is a very complicated case,” he stated. "There’s a large number of documents entered into evidence, and a substantial number of witnesses.”
Court documents allege Akwuba alongside Sanchez wrote prescriptions for controlled substances that were medically unnecessary, requiring patients to return monthly for refills to increase profitability. The government says the reported health care fraud stems filing illegitimate insurance claims, and secondary fraud for claims filed by the pharmacies that filled the prescriptions.
“We know what the government will do, we are still calculating our defense,” Skier stated.
Sanchez, who’s already been sentenced to prison is expected to testify as a government witness, along with around a dozen co-defendants who have pleaded guilty.
There’s a concern over striking a jury in this case. It could be difficult finding potential jurors who aren’t connected to Sanchez’s 9,000 patients, or the controlled medications in question.
“The substances and drugs involved are drugs that are prescribed everyday, and millions of people receive relief everyday,” Skier explained. “It wouldn’t surprise me that some of our potential jurors have received relief from some of the substances involved.”
The government’s trial brief says Akwuba left Sanchez, and worked under other doctors, reportedly forging their signatures on prescriptions as late as December.
“It will be a relief to finally tell our side of the story,” Skier stated.
