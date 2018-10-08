Opp girl injured in Sunday night stabbing

By WSFA Staff | October 8, 2018 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:29 PM

OPP, AL (WSFA) - Investigators with the Opp Police Department are working a weekend stabbing case that involves two females.

Details are limited, but the police department says its officer responded to a report of a person being stabbed just before 9 p.m. on Hardage Circle.

By the time officers arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital’s emergency room by a private vehicle.

The victim, identified only as a minor girl, suffered from a laceration and a stab wound.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible motive, but they have a suspect. That person’s name has not been released but authorities say she is an 18-year-old woman.

