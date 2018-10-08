Opp girl injured in Sunday night stabbing

OPP, AL (WSFA) - Investigators with the Opp Police Department are working a weekend stabbing case that involves two females.
Details are limited, but the police department says its officer responded to a report of a person being stabbed just before 9 p.m. on Hardage Circle.
By the time officers arrived, they learned the victim had already been taken to Mizell Memorial Hospital’s emergency room by a private vehicle.
The victim, identified only as a minor girl, suffered from a laceration and a stab wound.
Authorities have not released any information on a possible motive, but they have a suspect. That person’s name has not been released but authorities say she is an 18-year-old woman.
