Runoff Tuesday for Montgomery City Council District 4

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Registered voters in Montgomery’s District 4 will be choosing on Tuesday between Audrey Billups-Graham and Quartez (Dan) Harris in a runoff to fill the seat once held by David Burkette.
Burkette was elected to the state Senate. The winner on Tuesday will serve the remainder of Burkette’s term.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The seat on the council has been vacant since Burkette was elected in May.
Voters will need to bring their government-issued photo ID to the polls.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.