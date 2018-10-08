Troy quarterback done for the year

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Troy improved to 5-1 on the season with a 37-20 victory over Georgia State on Thursday night, but it turned out to be a costly win for the Trojans.
Head coach Neal Brown announced on Monday starting quarterback Kaleb Barker would miss the remainder of the 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the victory.
Brown said he wasn’t sure exactly when Barker got injured, but did say he believed it occurred sometime in the first quarter.
Barker was having a phenomenal game against the Panthers totaling 247 yards and a touchdown before exiting with the injury.
On the season, Barker is 92-for-126 passing with 10 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s also added 261 yards on the ground with three scores.
Redshirt sophomore Sawyer Smith has been named the starter now for Troy heading into its game against Liberty.
Smith has seen playing time in all six games this season completing 22 of 34 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Smith has also rushed for 153 yards on the season.
Barker is scheduled to have surgery on Friday.
