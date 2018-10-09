Animal sanctuary, farm team up to save pig from slaughter

In this undated photo provided by taken in Gilford, N.H., Grover is held by Michele Devereaux. An animal sanctuary and a farm are working together to spare Grover, a slaughterhouse-bound piglet, to promote local agriculture in New Hampshire. Beans and Greens Farm of Gilford is hoping to take Grover to the Tomten Farm and Sanctuary in Haverhill where it will live out its days. (Jenifer Vickery/Tomtem Farm and Sanctuary via AP) (Jenifer Vickery)