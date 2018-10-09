Arrest made in 2017 Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in a 2017 homicide.
According to MPD Sgt. David Hicks, officers charged Da’Shon Hall, 19, with murder in connection to the Dec. 20, 2017 shooting death of Jonathan Jordan, 18. Hall was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.
At around 1 a.m. on Dec. 20, officers and fire medics responded to the 2000 block of Coliseum Blvd. in reference to a person shot. At the scene, they found Jordan with a fatal gunshot wound. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was later pronounced dead.
Investigators determined that the shooting happened in the area of North Pass Road near Alabama River Parkway, and the victim was driven to the scene where MPD was called. Officers arrested Hall on Monday following his release from the Autauga County Detention Facility, where he had been held on unrelated charges.
