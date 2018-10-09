Balance of quarterbacks at Faulkner with starter injured

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Faulkner is now .500 on the season after suffering a last-minute loss to Keiser at home this past Saturday.
“I think we’re a good football team, just inconsistent,” said head coach Shayne Wasden.
Coach Wasden mentioned missing assignments and “not finishing” the small details that makes games costly for the Eagles.
Starting quarterback Mason Blocker was extremely limited during the game. That’s where true freshman Jayce Fisher came in to play the majority of the snaps. He was 21 of 36 for 217 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception.
Wasden didn’t completely rule Blocker out for Saturday.
“Mason has a shoulder injury, to his throwing arm, but he is just day-to-day. We had a plan going in that he was gonna play regardless. Mason went out and tried to play and just couldn’t go. Jayce came in and I thought he did a really nice job running the offense all things considered in what he came into,” said Wasden. “He made some really great throws and he made some mistakes that you would expect from a freshman. He got better as the game went on and I was really happy with the job he did Saturday.”
The Eagles will travel back to Florida for the second time this season as they play Edward Waters at 12:30 p.m.
