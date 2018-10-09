Decatur 911 operator battling breast cancer gets big surprise

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A Decatur 911 operator learned Friday that sometimes a simple act of human kindness can be the best medicine.
Pink Heals of Central Alabama and Decatur Fire & Rescue surprised Traci Deweese with a little ‘pick me up’ at her home.
DeWeese was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018. “That day was a little hard. The surgeon called me at 7 a-m that morning. My phone was on vibrate; I have no idea how I heard it. I picked up the phone and it was the doctor. He said,'Traci, can you talk?' I said, ‘sure,’ and the first words out of his mouth were you have Breast Cancer," she said.
The past few months have been understandably tough on her health and her emotional state. “[We just wanted] to talk to her and let her know that she’s got a lot of friends...a lot of family that supports her, and are here for her anytime she needs them,” said Ronald Moorehead with Pink Heals of Central Alabama, an organization that tours the state to uplift cancer patients like DeWeese.
“It was amazing to me. Like I said, my support system has been phenomenal. Without them...I don’t know what I would do. Every single one of them mean so much to me, and I’ll never be able to thank them enough,” expressed DeWeese.
On a self-diagnosis, DeWeese says she’s a pretty tough lady, and she wants to share her strength with others. As customary with each stop, she had to write a message on the big pink truck that will travel to someone else in need. Her message was simple: ‘Smile because you never know who you inspire.’
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.