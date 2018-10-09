Dothan city leaders prepare for Hurricane Michael

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - As Hurricane Michael gains power, the days before landfall mean extra preparations for Houston County.
Models show southeast Alabama could feel the impact of the storm and Dothan city leaders say they are preparing for whatever the storm will bring.
City Manager Mike West said he believes Dothan may experience localized flooding depending on how much rain comes and falling tree limbs taking out power and blocking roads.
West said city leaders are meeting daily to update plans and departments are doing final checks to make sure equipment is ready.
“We’ll meet every day until it gets here - going over the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee. The guys started today getting their trucks ready and making sure their chainsaws crank. Utilities is making sure they have all the supplies on their vehicles needed,” said West.
West said crews have also been out clearing drainage areas to make sure they can take excess rain water. Another safety measure started long before Hurricane Michael formed; cutting tree limbs.
West said the city started the process about a year ago to cut down limbs that could snap during a storm and bring down power lines. He said - since starting - they’ve seen a decrease in power outages during major storms.
