Editorial: Every beautiful thing

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you have not yet heard, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival has a new line up for 2018-19. It is quite ambitious as there will be 14 productions presented. And trust me, there is something for everyone. My bride and I recently attended the first of the exciting line up entitled Every Beautiful Thing.
The play is described as the story of a young man who has lived in the shadow of mental illness. In an attempt to lift his mother’s spirits he starts a list of everything that is brilliant about the world. He expresses these things as reasons to live.
The stage setting is very intimate with only 150 seats (buy your tickets now). I promise most of you have never seen any theatrical production presented in this fashion and it is something that you will never forget. The play takes you on an emotional roller coaster, I mean think about the subject matter, but don’t let that fool you. I promise you will cry, but you will definitely laugh and you will walk away feeling good about life.
My hats off to Rick Dildine for directing this masterpiece. The production runs through October 20th so go now, you will not be disappointed.
