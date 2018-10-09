Emergency lodging for Hurricane Michael evacuees

By WSFA Staff | October 9, 2018 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 1:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Tourism is working to keep a real-time list of available hotel rooms for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Michael.

In Central Alabama the following areas have vacancies:

AUTAUGA COUNTY

Oster Golf House - (504)-444-8681

Smith-Byrd House Bed/Breakfast - (334) 365-1459

Autauga Creek RV/Campground - (334) 361-3999

Kountry Air RV Park - (334) 365-6861

Baymont Inn & Suites - (334) 361-6463

Courtyard by Marriot - (334) 290-1270

Econo Lodge- (334) 361-2007

InTown Suites - (334) 358-9004

Montgomery Marriot Prattville - (334) 290-1235

Quality Inn - (334) 365-6003

Rodeway Inn - (334) 285-5022

Super 8 Prattville/MGM - (334) 365-7250

Country Inn & Suites - (334) 495-3000

BARBOUR COUNTY

Blue Springs State Park - (334) 397-4875

Lake Eufaula Campgrounds -(334) 687-4425

Lakepoint Resort State Park - (334) 687-6026

White Oak Creek Park - (334) 687-3101

Baymont Inns & Suites - (334) 687-7747

Classic Inn - (334) 687-3502

Days Inn - (334) 687-1000

Econo Lodge - (334) 687-0166

Hampton Inn - (334) 687-0777

Quality Inn & Suites - (334) 687-4414

Super 8 - (334) 687-3900

