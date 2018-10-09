Emergency lodging for Hurricane Michael evacuees

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Tourism is working to keep a real-time list of available hotel rooms for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Michael.
We’ll update this list as new information becomes available!
In Central Alabama the following areas have vacancies:
AUTAUGA COUNTY
Oster Golf House - (504)-444-8681
Smith-Byrd House Bed/Breakfast - (334) 365-1459
Autauga Creek RV/Campground - (334) 361-3999
Kountry Air RV Park - (334) 365-6861
Baymont Inn & Suites - (334) 361-6463
Courtyard by Marriot - (334) 290-1270
Econo Lodge- (334) 361-2007
InTown Suites - (334) 358-9004
Montgomery Marriot Prattville - (334) 290-1235
Quality Inn - (334) 365-6003
Rodeway Inn - (334) 285-5022
Super 8 Prattville/MGM - (334) 365-7250
Country Inn & Suites - (334) 495-3000
BARBOUR COUNTY
Blue Springs State Park - (334) 397-4875
Lake Eufaula Campgrounds -(334) 687-4425
Lakepoint Resort State Park - (334) 687-6026
White Oak Creek Park - (334) 687-3101
Baymont Inns & Suites - (334) 687-7747
Classic Inn - (334) 687-3502
Days Inn - (334) 687-1000
Econo Lodge - (334) 687-0166
Hampton Inn - (334) 687-0777
Quality Inn & Suites - (334) 687-4414
Super 8 - (334) 687-3900
