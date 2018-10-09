Excitement builds in Montgomery ahead of Lester Holt’s visit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Lester Holt and his NBC Nightly News crew will be in Montgomery as part of his Across America Tour.
Monday, members of WSFA 12 News, NBC Nightly News, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and City discussed final logistics. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, NBC Nightly news will broadcast live from in front of the historic Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to showcase not only our beautiful city and its incredible historic significance, but the pride that we all have,” said Meg Lewis, Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lewis says this level of exposure could have a big impact on the city.
“This is sort of the icing on the cake. It most certainly does expose the city to more people. It encourages more people to come out and check out Montgomery not just as a place to vacation, but possibly bring a business or to relocate to live,” said Lewis.
The public is invited to come downtown to watch the broadcast and show support for the city. Click here for viewing area information and road closure information.
“We encourage everyone who can to please come out and show your enthusiasm for Montgomery. Arrive on foot around 4:30 p.m. and we need everyone who is going to come out and watch to be in place at 5 p.m.,” said Lewis.
The chamber and the city is grateful to the WSFA 12 News team for working hard for this chance for the city to be showcased on a national stage.
"We could not be more thankful to WSFA and the way they put that passionate pitch out there to encourage them to do the show here," said Lewis.
There will be no designated parking for the event. There are city parking decks available throughout downtown.
